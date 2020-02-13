|
|
Joseph Christian "Chris" Mittel, III
Calabasas - Joseph Christian "Chris" Mittel, III departed this earthly life on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at his home in Calabasas to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, having completed his "three score and ten" according to Psalm 90:10. He was born April 26, 1949, in Big Spring, Texas.
Chris served as a Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff for seven years before returning to work for his parents' family business, Mittel's Art & Frame Center, while attending Talbot Theological Seminary. He earned a Master of Divinity degree from Talbot in 1985. Chris pastored three churches: Anahola Baptist Church on the island of Kauai, Berean Community Church in Milford, Delaware and Garden City Acres Union Church in Oxnard, California where he faithfully served for the past twenty-four years. He loved and cared deeply for his congregation, continually uplifting them in prayer. Chris worked for many years at Mittel's Art & Frame Center locations in Santa Monica, Woodland Hills, Thousand Oaks, and most recently in Venice. He enjoyed using his creative abilities to help customers make their artistic visions a reality.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His warm smile, prayerful support, and godly wisdom will be greatly missed by his loving family. Most importantly, Chris committed his life to serving to the Lord, always being ready to share the hope that was in him.
Chris is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Kathleen Mittel; three daughters, Emily Topping of Oak View, Stephanie Ruiz of Creston, and Abigail Culwell of Los Angeles; one son, Timothy Mittel of Calabasas; nine grandchildren; three sisters, Jody Throckmorton of Thousand Oaks, Julie Marés of Eagle, Idaho, and Camille Hicks of Thousand Oaks; one brother, John Mittel of Simi Valley; and numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Christian "Jay" Mittel, Jr. and LaVern "Pat" (Cochron) Mittel.
Private burial will take place at Valhalla Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020