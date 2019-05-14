|
Joseph Daniel Mendez
Ventura - Joseph Daniel Mendez, age 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, May 5, 2019 in his home, surrounded by his family. He was born August 31, 1946 to parents Mary and John Mendez. Joe grew up in Sylmar, CA alongside his many brothers and sisters. He graduated from Sylmar High School, where he played football. Joe met Joan at the softball field and married her on October 6, 2001. He enjoyed traveling, cooking, baking, and casino-hopping. He is remembered for his positive attitude and ability to live life to the fullest. He is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all.
Service will be held on May 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at the United Methodist Church of Camarillo. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to .
Published in Ventura County Star on May 14, 2019