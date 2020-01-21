|
|
Joseph Edward Bures
Peachtree City, GA - Joseph Edward Bures of Peachtree City, GA passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17 with his family present.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10:00 am, at Salisbury National Cemetery, Salisbury, NC. The family will be having a memorial service in honor of Mr. Bures on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 12:00 pm, at Harrisburg Presbyterian Church, Harrisburg, NC.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020