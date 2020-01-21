Services
Hartsell Funeral Home
12115 University City Blvd
Harrisburg, NC 28075
(704) 247-1722
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Bures
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Edward Bures

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Edward Bures Obituary
Joseph Edward Bures

Peachtree City, GA - Joseph Edward Bures of Peachtree City, GA passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17 with his family present.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10:00 am, at Salisbury National Cemetery, Salisbury, NC. The family will be having a memorial service in honor of Mr. Bures on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 12:00 pm, at Harrisburg Presbyterian Church, Harrisburg, NC.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -