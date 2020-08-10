Joseph G. Littleton



Portland - Joseph G Littleton, passed away July 31, 2020 of an acute cardiac event, in Portland OR. Joseph was born February 19, 1958 in Victorville, CA. Caring, smart, funny, Joseph had a smile that lit-up the room. He thrived on fellowship with others, while making a positive impact in their lives. Joseph also loved his animal partners (always rescues) he caringly nurtured; he meticulously monitored humming- and backyard bird feeders, assuring a bounty of nectar and seed. Joseph loved all music, birds, guns and Broadway musicals. With astute mechanical ability, Joseph could fix anything. He worked as an auto mechanic, before turning to the electrical trade. Joseph hit his career stride in energy services, as an Industrial Electrician, on the North Slope of Alaska. During his off time Joseph loved spending time with the love of his life, wife Shelley. They enjoyed travel, the beach, birding, various concert and theater venues, and simply keeping company with one-another.



Joseph is survived by his wife Shelley Littleton, son Nigel Burch, sister Jolinda Marr, brother Matthew Littleton (Lorinda); aunts, uncles and many cousins.









