1/1
Joseph G. Littleton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph G. Littleton

Portland - Joseph G Littleton, passed away July 31, 2020 of an acute cardiac event, in Portland OR. Joseph was born February 19, 1958 in Victorville, CA. Caring, smart, funny, Joseph had a smile that lit-up the room. He thrived on fellowship with others, while making a positive impact in their lives. Joseph also loved his animal partners (always rescues) he caringly nurtured; he meticulously monitored humming- and backyard bird feeders, assuring a bounty of nectar and seed. Joseph loved all music, birds, guns and Broadway musicals. With astute mechanical ability, Joseph could fix anything. He worked as an auto mechanic, before turning to the electrical trade. Joseph hit his career stride in energy services, as an Industrial Electrician, on the North Slope of Alaska. During his off time Joseph loved spending time with the love of his life, wife Shelley. They enjoyed travel, the beach, birding, various concert and theater venues, and simply keeping company with one-another.

Joseph is survived by his wife Shelley Littleton, son Nigel Burch, sister Jolinda Marr, brother Matthew Littleton (Lorinda); aunts, uncles and many cousins.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved