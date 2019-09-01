Services
Reardon Funeral Home
511 North A st.
Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 487-1720
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Reardon Funeral Home
511 North A st.
Oxnard, CA 93030
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Reardon Funeral Home
511 North A st.
Oxnard, CA 93030
View Map
Joseph L. Apodaca Obituary
Joseph L. Apodaca

Oxnard - On August 27, 2019 our Lord reached down and took our beloved father by the hand as He walked him through the gates of heaven where he was reunited with his one true love Nena. Joseph Louis Apodaca was born on December 11, 1936, in Oxnard California to Charles and Connie Apodaca. He was a beloved husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, great and great great grandfather. He spent his younger years living on a ranch in Camarillo with his parents and seven siblings. It was there where he would later meet and fall in love with his wife of fifty years Helen Cobos. Joseph enjoyed many things throughout his life such as spending time his with family, traveling and vacationing every summer with their children. He was determined to provide for his family. He started by working at local car wash, and would later work his way up as a detailer at Hall Walk-in Chevrolet. As Joseph grew in experience, he would also grow to love auto body and painting, and would eventually own three auto body and paint shops. As a devoted and loving father in his eyes he would see no wrong in his children, as he loved each and every one of them unconditionally. He would later in life help raise his two grandchildren Little Ronnie and Jennifer Apodaca, whom he adored and carried a special bond with. Joseph was survived by his six children, Joey (Dolores) Apodaca, Connie (Tim) Chacon, Sally Apodaca, Diana (Raul) Santana, Ronald Apodaca, and James Apodaca; his brothers and sisters, Alice (Tom) Jaggers, Erlinda (Robert) Sanchez, Richard (Irene) Apodaca, Rosemary Bates, and Lydia Lopez; also his 23 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Helen Apodaca, brother Daniel Jess Apodaca, sister Irene Apodaca, grandsons Timothy Chacon and Daniel Jess Romero. Services will be held on September 3, 2019 at Readon Funeral Home, 511 North A Street, Oxnard, Ca. Public viewing at 11:00am. Services will be held at 12:00pm, with reception to follow.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 1, 2019
