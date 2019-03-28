Services
Funeraria Del Angel Santa Paula
128 South Eighth Street
Santa Paula, CA 93060
(805) 525-5595
Joseph Gholson
Joseph Lynn Gholson

Joseph Lynn Gholson Obituary
Joseph Lynn Gholson

Ojai, CA

Joseph Lynn Gholson, 78, passed away on March 26, 2019 at his home in Ojai, California.

Joseph was born on May 21,1940, in Ojai CA, to Joseph Lee and Mary Gholson.

Lynn was a good and loving man; husband to Shirley, father to his daughter Donna (Greg) and belated Son John; stepfather to Robert (Taundra) and belated James. His 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren called him "PAPA", and loved to learn from his old time values and how important it is to work hard.

He was a builder from the young age of 18 through retirement, and a member of Local 805 of the carpenters union, His daily phone calls to his family, his morning and afternoon visits to his "Office" aka doughnut hole" with his friends and evenings in his chair with his cat Sissy will be missed by Everyone. Dads honesty, integrity and the love that he shared with all around him will always be remembered.

He would always end a conversation with "It is what it is, or I don't know" Dad thank you for everything and we will see you soon.

Graveside services will be held this Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Pierce Brothers Cemetery, Santa Paula California.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 28, 2019
