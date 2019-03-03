|
|
Joseph M. St. Amand Jr.
Camarillo, CA
Joseph Maxim St. Amand Jr., longtime resident of Ventura County, California, passed away February 26, 2019 at the age of 92. After months of declining health, he died peacefully at Atria Las Posas assisted living facility.
Born in Oswego, New York, December 12, 1926 to Joseph M St. Amand and Mable Virginia Lagoe. He was the youngest of 3 siblings. On November 9, 1957, Joe married Joanne Elizabeth Hanlon, (deceased).
Joe is a veteran of World War II where he served on the USS Impeccable until the end of the war. After leaving the service, Joe attended Purdue University at LaFayette, Indiana where he graduated with an Electrical Engineering degree in 1949. He went on to George Washington University School of Law to earn his Juris Doctor Degree in 1954. Joe had a long distinguished career working for the US Government as a Patent Counsel and retired from the Office of Navel Research at Point Mugu in 1988.
After Joe retired, he and his wife Joanne bought a cottage on the shores of Lake Ontario just outside of Oswego where they would spend summers socializing with friends and enjoying the summer parties at the Pink Flamingo. He was an avid gardener and had quite the green thumb. Joe also spent several years researching and documenting the family history of the St. Amand, Hanlon and Lagoefamilies.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife Joanne? grandchildren Alison and Melanie Mineart? and his sisters Mary and Margaret. He is survived by his five children: Malia McGrath, Michelle Mineart, Maureen Schiemann, Joseph St. Amand III, and Julie LeVangie. Joe also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Christine Mineart, Jeanine Mineart, Robert Schiemann, Erik Schiemann, Erin McGrath, Julian LeVangie and Brandon LeVangie.
Viewing and Rosary service will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, 1075 E Daily Dr. Camarillo, CA 93010 (805) 482-1166. (Viewing starts at 5:00 pm and Rosary at 6:00 pm) Funeral services will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 4300 Telegraph Rd. Ventura, CA 93003, reception to follow. Joe will be interred in a family plot in St. Peter's Cemetery in Oswego, New York.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 3, 2019