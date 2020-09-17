1/1
Joseph P. Sylvester
Joseph P Sylvester

Ventura - My friend Joseph P Sylvester passed away on the Sept 6th at about 3:00 o'clock. He grew up in Port Hueneme. Traveled all over the place. Settled in Ventura. Sly was awesome person with a big heart! He has so many people that miss him! He'll won't be forgotten! We are going to get together and remember our friend at the train station by the fair grounds at 4:20 on Sunday the 20th we would love it if you could join us!




Published in Ventura County Star from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
