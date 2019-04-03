|
Joseph Paul Schramm, Jr.
Thousand Oaks, CA
Beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, Joseph Paul Schramm, Jr., age 91, passed away peacefully at his residence of 47 years in Thousand Oaks, CA on 19 March 2019.
Joseph Paul Schramm Jr. "Junior" was born on 18 January 1928 in Bloomington, Indiana to the parents of Joseph Schramm, Sr. and Frieda Vogel Schramm. Joe graduated from Kilbuck High School in 1946 in Kilbuck, Ohio. Joe received his Bachelor Science degree in Business Administration from Indiana University in 1954.
Joe was called up for military duty in 1946, which he enlisted in the United States Navy. He served on the U.S.S. Boxer CV-21 from June 1946 to March 1948. During the Korean War, he served on the U.S.S. Diamond Head AE-19 from June 1951 to October 1952. He was released from the Navy with an Honorable discharge.
Joe married Jeanne T. Hirn on 9 August 1958 in Escanaba, MI and they were married for 58 years. Together, they moved to several states before arriving in Thousand Oaks CA in 1972. Joe worked for many different companies over the years in labor relations, negotiating contracts, before accepting a position overseas in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 1980. This provided Joe and Jeanne the opportunity to travel throughout Europe, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, making lifelong friendships.
After returning from Saudi Arabia, Joe and Jeanne hosted many July 4th parties at their home with family and friends. Together they visited and entertained with friends from all over the world, and Joe found time for his lifelong passion of sailing.
Joe is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Schramm Sr.; mother, Frieda Vogel; wife, Jeanne T. Schramm; brother, Karl Schramm, and his grandchild Kendall Schramm. He is survived by his children: Kurt Joseph Schramm (Shari), Erich John Schramm (Lisa), and twins Lisa Carolyn Lentz (Scott) and Mark Peter Schramm (Heather); and grandchildren Emily Schramm, Brita Schramm, Cameron Lentz, Hayden Schramm, Nicholas Thornton, and Zachary Thornton.
A Memorial service will be held Monday, April 8, 2019, at Saint Paschal Baylon Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 3, 2019