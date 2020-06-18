Joseph Perez



After many years of battling various and difficult health issues, Joseph Perez, 87, of Ventura passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, May 1, 2020. He was surrounded by his children, grandchildren, former daughter-in-law, and his sister.



Born in Santa Barbara, California on April 30, 1933, he was the ninth child of Jesus and Sixta Perez. After graduating from Santa Barbara High School in 1951, Joe joined the United States Navy. In 1960, Joe began his civil career with the Navy at the Port Hueneme Naval Base where he worked until his retirement in 1997.



While in junior high school, Joe first noticed a girl named Sally Madrigal. But their lengthy courtship didn't begin until after he attended a dance at the local K.P. while he was on leave. Joe and Sally were married on November 7, 1959. They eventually moved from their hometown of Santa Barbara to make a new home in Ventura for their family. Joe and Sally were married for forty-five years building their life upon their faith in God, and their love and respect for one another.



They celebrated the birth of each of their four children and felt blessed to watch them become their own person. Joe was elated at the birth of his grandchildren. He took much pleasure in his role as "Papa" and was happiest when he was participating in the lives of his grandchildren. He was proud of all their academic and athletic accomplishments. He made a point to attend every school function and sporting event that he could.



Joe cherished annual Easter celebrations in Santa Barbara with his extended family, family birthday celebrations (especially his own), and his favorite family tradition - making tamales and menudo on Christmas Eve.



In 1970, Joe began coaching his sons in baseball. Foothill Little League soon became a favorite pastime for him. Not only did he coach, but he also umpired and helped maintain the fields. Even after his sons were grown, he still enjoyed coaching baseball. He coached and umpired for thirty-five years. He, along with two other coaches, did a lot to fix up the little league baseball fields back in the 1970s. Today, there stands a field named after Joe Perez at Foothill Little League honoring all his hard work, dedication, and love of baseball.



Lest we forget, he loved going to Las Vegas with his siblings, his children, and niece. They had numerous adventures and lots of stories to tell after their many trips to Las Vegas.



He was a self-taught piano player and we all loved it when he would play boogie-woogie. He was also known for his dry sense of humor; he never failed to make his loved ones laugh until they cried with his corny jokes and delightfully humorous stories.



He will be remembered as a devoted husband, caring father, loving brother, fun uncle, and a wonderful and precious Papa. He was an incredibly good man who was dependable, benevolent, gracious, and kind-hearted.



Joe was preceded in death by his parents Jesus and Sixta Perez, wife Sally M. Perez, sisters Frances, Toni, Clara, Connie, and Charlie, and brothers Paul, Ralph, and Albert.



Joe is survived by his children, Christina, Joseph Jr., Gary and Ana; grandchildren Matthew, Nikki (Alex), Christopher, Tiffany, and their mother Debbie; sisters Mary (Ernesto), Jenny (Luis), and numerous nieces and nephews.



The Perez family extends its gratitude to Father Joe at Our Lady of Assumption for his blessings, Dr. J.N. Warwar, Dr. Nolan Mayer, Dr. Todd Yates, Dr. Ali Dana, Farmers Home Health, and Charter Hospice. We would also like to thank the kind nurses and doctors at Community Memorial Hospital who cared for our dad during his final months.



Private services were held on May 8, 2020, at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, which included a military honors ceremony. A memorial ride was held in his honor on May 10, 2020, by the 801 MC motorcycle club. A memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at future date.











