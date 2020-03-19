|
A lifelong resident of Ojai, Joseph Raymond Chacon, 70, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving and devoted family.
Joe was born November 2, 1949 in Ventura to Joseph and Emily Chacon, also lifelong Ventura County residents. The oldest of three children, the family moved to Ojai in 1957. He went to St. Thomas Aquinas parochial school, then to Villanova Prep, graduating in 1968. From there he went to Ventura College, where he was active in the Circle K Service Organization, the college division of the Kiwanis Club and met lifelong friends and his future wife. He served his country in the Army National Reserve from 1970 to 1976.
Joe was an electrical contractor and owned Allied Electric Concern, where he was more than an employer, he was a mentor to many people.
His favorite place in the world was his home on Park Road. His happiest times were spent in the company of friends and family, barbecuing, playing horseshoes, enjoying good times in the backyard with a Corona or two with his loved ones. He loved road trips, especially to Sequoia. He held epic 4th of July parties, that will continue in his honor.
To those who interacted with him, he will be remembered for his commanding presence, his deep voice, his compassion for those less fortunate, his friendly greetings of "How are you young man/lady?" no matter the persons age. He was a force like no other and will be missed every single day...a void that can never be completely filled.
Joe is survived by his loving partner of 26 years, Judith Ann Haskins-Chacon; mother, Emily and brother, Jerry; daughters Deborah Goodrich of Las Vegas, Judi (Scott) Bradley, of Ventura, and son Joseph (Laurie) Chacon, of Ojai; step-children Cher (Jason) McClurg Crokaerts, of Oakland, Joseph Crowley, of Ventura; Rusty (Kendra) Villa of Austin, TX, and Danny (Jenny) Villa of Woodward, OK; and children of his heart, Hannah Carriger, of Ojai, Sarah Chacon, of Ventura, Matt Holdaway, of Las Vegas, and Jeff Goodrich, of Las Vegas; two granddaughters, ten grandsons, and one great granddaughter...as well as countless people who thought of him as a father figure. Joe was preceded in death by his beloved father, Joseph Luis Chacon and sister, Jeanne Deborah Chacon.
The family would like to thank the caring team at Livingston Memorial Hospice Care for their exceptional services and kind support.
Memorial service to be announced at a later date due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to .
Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SOCIETY, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020