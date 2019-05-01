|
Joseph Richard Parrino
Ventura - Joseph Richard Parrino, 82, formerly of Auburn, Nebraska was born August 15, 1936 in Los Angeles, California to Angelo and Catherine (Ricciardi) Parrino. He was confirmed on December 5, 1948 by Archbishop J. Francis McIntyre at St. Johns Hide Park Church in Los Angeles, California. Joe graduated from Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California with the class of 1954. He joined the United States Air Force in 1955 and served his country until being honorably discharged as Staff Sergeant in January of 1963. Joe later received a Bachelor of Arts degree from La Verne College in 1979.
After graduating from the Academy, Joe served with the Vernon Police Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. In 1969, he began working for the Ventura County Sheriff's Department and retired out of the Sheriff's Department as a District Attorney Investigator. Joe retired at 58 to pursue his dream of life fulfilling relaxation in the state of Nebraska. He belonged to the Single Action Shooting Society, National Congress of Old West Shootists, Blue River Regulators, the Nebraska Territorial Rangers and was a life member of the NRA. Joe passed away on Saturday, April 28, 2019, at the Hillcrest Firethorn Nursing Facility in Lincoln, Nebraska having reached the earthly age of eighty-two years, eight months and thirteen days. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Tom Parrino and wife Cathie Houtz.
Joe is survived by his son Nick Parrino and wife Jenny of Ventura, CA; daughter Tina Parrino of Weed, CA; grandchildren: Myles Parrino of Ventura, CA; Lauren Parrino of Santa Cruz, CA; Bridget Parrino of Ventura, CA; Joey Parrino of Weed, CA; a brother Fortunato "Slim" Parrino and wife Emily of Merced, CA; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at The Hall Funeral Chapel, 707 15th Street, in Auburn, Nebraska with Pastor Terry Weible officiating.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at The Hall Funeral Chapel in Auburn.
Interment will be at the Sheridan Cemetery in Auburn, Nebraska with military honors conducted.
Memorial contributions may be given to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 1, 2019
