Joseph Richard "Rod" Rodriguez
Retired Ventura County Chief Deputy Sheriff Joseph Richard "Rod" Rodriguez, 75, died on November 12, completing a life filled with remarkable career success, the mentoring of countless law enforcement leaders, and loving devotion to his family.
Richard embarked on his distinguished, 35-year career with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in 1966, starting at the county jail and soon thereafter patrolling the streets of Thousand Oaks. But it wasn't long before he began managing theft, narcotics, internal affairs, and homicide investigations that propelled him through the ranks.
He assisted in the investigation of the notorious rape and murder case of 2½-year-old Amy Sue Seitz in 1978, and was a detective in the investigation of the murder of Alma Zuniga in 1979. The Zuniga case went cold for decades, but a fresh look at DNA evidence by cold-case investigators, and testimony from the retired Rodriguez, helped lead to a conviction 35 years after the murder.
As a lieutenant, he was appointed as Chief of Police for the city of Moorpark, where he was credited with improving communications and easing tension between officers and the Latino community. In 1993, then-Sheriff Larry Carpenter promoted Richard to Chief Deputy, making him the highest-ranking minority in the agency.
Colleagues frequently cited Richard's diligence, thoroughness and compassion as hallmarks of his success. But he took even more pride in his frequent mentoring of younger deputies and other officers seeking to hone their skills and attain promotions.
"He really knew how to pay it forward," said Topi Rodriguez, his wife of 31 years. "They'd meet at our house or a coffee shop, Rod would pull out his files, and they'd focus on helping that person pass the next exam, do well in their interviews, and get promoted. He had quite an impact."
He retired from VCSO in 2001 but continued to serve the public on the Ventura County Planning Commission, representing District 5 from 2006 until his death. And although he had long since hung up the cleats he wore as an avid competitor on the Sheriff's softball team, he continued to enjoy golf as often as possible - a passion second only to the love he shared with his family and friends. These loves all came full circle when the family celebrated his 75th birthday last year in Kauai, where he enjoyed coaching his kids as they played golf together.
Born in Oxnard on Dec. 10, 1944 as the first of seven children of Joseph Rodriguez, a dairy worker, and wife Tillie, a fruit packer, Richard began picking fruit at age 13 to help support his family after his father passed away.
"My dad was a caregiver," said his daughter Tracy. "He took care of all of us - from his siblings growing up to his own kids. He had a very strong work ethic, and through all of our ups and downs, my dad was there, giving us support."
Education was always important to Richard - a view he instilled in his children. He put himself through college, attaining his bachelor's degree from California Lutheran University and later a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of La Verne. He leaves a legacy that includes several family members currently working for the Sheriff's Office, and he proudly attended the graduations of his two children and son-in-law when they received their master's degrees.
Although his career kept him very busy, his kids were always a priority. He coached for Montalvo Little League, where his son Eric played, and he attended Packers football games, where his daughter Tracy cheered. He also made many great memories with his children at East Valley BBQ's, softball tournaments, volleyball at the beach, and weekend drives in the Porsche.
"His only grandchild Alysia was truly his pride and joy," said daughter Tracy. "They spent many days together that started with trips to the donut shop, then going to movies, and just putzing around. He would often pick her up from school with a Toppers pizza and attended many of her cheerleading competitions and games as a St. Bonaventure cheerleader. He taught Alysia to drive, and after she got her license, they met regularly for lunch dates."
Richard is survived by his wife, Topi; his mother, Tillie; his son, Eric; his daughter, Tracy Aguilar, who works in the Sheriff's Detention Services Legal Unit; his granddaughter, Alysia Martinez, who works in the Sheriff's CCW Unit; his son-in-law, Don Aguilar, Assistant Chief of Police in Thousand Oaks; and four sisters. He was preceded in death by his brothers Andy and David. The family offers special thanks to Dr. Scot Richardson, a compassionate neurologist who helped Rod manage his battle with multiple sclerosis.
Not long before joining the Sheriff's Office, he had completed boot camp as a Marine Corps reservist, and his family is requesting that any donations be made in his name to the Marines' Memorial Association & Foundation at: marinesmemorial.org
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will have a private burial and a celebration of his life sometime next year.