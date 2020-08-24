Joseph (Joe) Valentino Padilla



Oxnard - Joseph (Joe) Valentino Padilla, 57, of Oxnard, passed away peacefully in his sleep early Saturday morning, August 15, 2020, after a two year battle with cancer. Joe was born to Eugenio L Padilla & Asencion R. Padilla. He was raised in Rose park and attended Rose Avenue Elementary, Fremont Jr. High & Channel Islands High School. Joe was currently employed by EATON as an assembly personnel, Joe also worked at Pt. Mugu at Targets for a brief time. Joe would always find time to go to the gym daily and be there with his friends. Joe had a very special talent he was a master upholsterer and created many beautiful pieces of furniture also doing awesome jobs on custom cars. Joe also loved going to estate sales to find hidden treasures. Joe was also a big fan of the Raiders, joining The Oxnard Die Hard Raiders Club where he served as vice president. Joe enjoyed barbequing on the weekends listening to music. Joe is survived by his loving mother Asencion R. Padilla: sisters: Ramona Andrade, Eva Oliva, Gloria Castillo and Kathy Trevino: brother: Eugene Jr., Lonny Padilla, Paul Padilla and Danny Padilla. Joe is also preceded in death by Father: Eugenio L. Padilla sister: Maria Padilla &brother: Johnny Padilla. Joe is also survived by many family members cousins, nephews, nieces and close friends. As per Joseph's request there will be no funeral services. The family would like to thank Assisted Hospice Care for treating my brother with dignity and also everyone who took time to care for him in his finale moments.









