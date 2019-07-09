|
Josephina Vergil Cano
Oxnard - On the morning of Friday July 5, 2019 at the age of 93, our beloved Josefina Vergil Cano, who her family and friends lovingly call, "Mamafina", became an angel and went to heaven.
She was born in Walsenburg, Colorado and moved to Mexico in 1935, where she met and married Baltazar. They moved to Ventura County in 1966 and there they purchased a home in the great city of Oxnard. With great pride and dedication, she worked in the strawberry fields to help support her family. Mamafina was strongly devoted to the Catholic faith and raised all her kids to have the same devotion.
She was very caring and generous and would help anyone in need. She and her husband Baltazar were happiest when all of her family and friends would gather together in their house for food, drink and loving conversation. She and her husband made Thursday nights a special tradition by having their doors open to share everyone's favorite "antojitos" which included chile rellenos, caldo, chile con carne, rice and beans. All seasoned with grandma's caring love.
Mamafina will be missed here on earth, but we know that she is now at peace and at rest with God in Heaven.
She's reunited in heaven with the love of her life, her husband Baltazar Cano, first stillborn baby, father Tomas Vergil and mother Manuela Martinez, sister Rosalina Zavala and daughter in law, Victoria Cano.
She is survived by her 9 children, Graciela Orozco, Baltazar Cano, Ceferino Cano, Josie Mendez, Juan Manuel Cano, Artemio Cano, Laura Ballesteros, Lourdes Guillen and Leticia Guereca; son and daughter in laws, Antonio Orozco, Maricela Cano, Elva Cano, Edmundo Mendez, Guadalupe Cano, Jorge Ballesteros, Eduardo Guillen and Richard Guereca. She is also survived by 28 grandchildren and 42 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 9:00pm on Thursday, July 11, 2019 with a rosary to begin at 7:00pm at the Juan Diego Parish Center located at 500 North Juanita Avenue in Oxnard. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 9:30am on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church located at 500 North Juanita Avenue in Oxnard. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery located at 2370 North H Street in Oxnard.
