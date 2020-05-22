|
|
Josephine E. Martinez
Josephine E. Martinez, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt passed away at home Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Josephine, known as "Josie" to family and friends, was born October 9, 1929 in New Mexico to Ramón and Maria Escamilla. She grew up in Camulos Ranch and Piru, California, and attended Fillmore High School. She married Martin E. Martinez on January 29, 1950, and had three children. In addition to raising her family, she held outside employment at Mission Linen, Heublein Inc., and finally Oxnard Frozen Foods from which she retired after working for over 20 years.
Josie was a lifelong devout Roman Catholic and inspired all who knew her with her humble spirit and unwavering faith. She was an excellent cook, hostess and nurturer for anyone fortunate enough to visit her warm and lovely home. She was kind and gentle, but also had a hidden artistic talent and an imaginative sense of humor (as anyone who ever saw her hilarious photo scrapbooks can attest). She enjoyed cooking, reading, praying her rosary, spending time with family and watching her occasional guilty pleasure telenovelas. Her sweet and loving manner and caring spirit will be greatly missed.
Josie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Martin, and siblings Augie Escamilla, Dora Hernandez, Raymond Escamilla and Rudy Escamilla. She is survived by her remaining siblings Carmen Landín, Bob Escamilla, EstherJacinto, Carlos Escamilla and Angie Cuevas; her children Ron Martinez of Ventura, Susan (Martinez) Bramlett and Larry Martinez of Oxnard; grandchildren Melissa (Bramlett) Wagner (husband Jeff) of Oxnard and Gary Bramlett of Long Beach; great-grandchildren Clio and Elias Wagner of Oxnard, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A special thanks to her niece Viola Tovias of Oxnard for her invaluable help and support, and to the care and comfort provided by Neighborhood Home Care and Angels of God Hospice. A private viewing and ceremony has been arranged.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 22 to May 25, 2020