Josephine "Jo" Jaworski
Jo was born in Ventura in 1937 at E.P. Foster Hospital. She went to Holly Cross School and then went on to Ventura High School. Jo met Tom at the skating rink and were married in 1956. They had three sons Lee, Andy, and Joe. She worked as a Teachers Aid for Elmhearst, Loma Vista and E.P. Foster Schools. Jo was also a CCD Teacher on Saturdays and on Sundays she would volunteer her time helping seniors. Jo died in August 2019 and her family and friends were gathered at Ted Mayr Funeral Home for a lovely memorial.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019