Josephine M. (Josie) Palacios
1930 - 2020
Josephine (Josie) M. Palacios

Oxnard - Josephine M. Palacios (Josie) passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 29, 2020, in Oxnard, CA due to a brief illness. She was 90.

Mrs. Palacios was born on April 12, 1930, in El Paso, Texas. She moved to Oxnard at the age of 12 and was a Ventura County resident for 78 years. She retired from the Heublein Corporation and Stokely's in 1992 to spend more time with her grandchildren. She loved to cook, watch sports, and spend time with all her family & friends. As an avid LA Dodgers and Dallas Cowboys fan, she loved watching both teams play. She was always willing to try new things and found enjoyment in staying ahead with current events. She will always be loved and deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Mrs. Palacios is survived by her son Paul Palacios of Oxnard, her daughters Hilda Palacios & husband Darryl Lowe of Hollister and Lili Saldana & husband Freddy Saldana of Morgan Hill. Her 8 grandchildren; Christopher Palacios, Anthony Palacios, Breeanna Palacios, Natasha Jasso, Joseph Tellez, Julie Tapia, and Esteban Saldana. As well as 7 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband Alfred (Freddy) Palacios, Grandson Arthur Saldana, 6 brothers, and 1 sister Martha Vera.

There will be a private viewing. A graveside service will take place on August 12th at 11:00 am at Santa Clara Cemetery. For details on flower delivery please contact Reardon Funeral Home at (805)-487-1720.

Mrs. Palacios has been entrusted to the care of the family-owned and operated Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A St. Oxnard. www.reardonfh.com






Published in Ventura County Star from Jul. 30 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Santa Clara Cemetery
