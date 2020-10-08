Josephine Morales



On Friday, October 2, 2020 Josephine L. Morales, loving wife, Mother, Sister, cousin and Auntie passed away at the age of 82.



Josie was born in Salinas, CA to Hilaria Espina. She was the first born. She was raised in a very loving and close family. The sound of laughter and family filled the air. Her siblings include her sister Rosie Olvera (Manuel), brother Marcelino Espina Jr., Maggie Espina, Virginia Santiago (Gabriel), and Chris Vasquez (Roberto). Many cousins and family members will remember her cheerful and happy nature. She met and Married the love of her life, Raul 'Regal' Morales of Saticoy. They raised two children Colleen and Regal.



Josie loved nature and adventures of all types. She was open to everything. She enjoyed star gazing with cocoa, fishing, hiking and roller skating with her son, Regal. One of her favorite activities was attending plays and events in Los Angeles. A highlight was the performance of Topol in Fiddler on the Roof. She was in awe of the beauty of Yosemite, Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon. A passion of Josie's was her love of animals, she frequently took in stray dogs and cats. Always feeding and caring for the little animals. While her Children grew, she often volunteered in cooking and coloring hundreds of Easter eggs for the community Easter Egg hunt, wrapping presents for the community visit from Santa. She also volunteered for the Church Jamaica's, an annual summer fundraiser. She taught English as a second language to people that were anxious to learn. She could frequently be found working shifts at the Saticoy Little League snack bar as all the mothers did. Her smiling face was also a common sight at the snack bar for baseball tournaments at the park in Saticoy. There were many backyard BBQ's held in honor of summer celebrations surrounded by friends, family and food.



Josie is survived by her husband of 60 years, Raul 'Regal' Morales. Daughter Colleen Hoffman, and Son Regal Morales. Leaving behind many God Children, cousins and relatives on both sides of the family. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, services will be postponed. Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers to S.P.A.R.C. Animal Rescue in Santa Paula.









