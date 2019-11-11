|
|
Josephine Ralstin
Josephine Ralstin, 67, left this world on November 5, 2019, at home with her husband, son, brother and sister by her side.
"Josie", as her friends called her, was born March 27, 1952 in Ventura to Paula and Ramon Hernandez as the youngest of four children. She graduated from Ventura high school in 1970. She met James Ralstin "Jamey" and they were married on February 14th 1976 as forever valentines.
Josie worked as an executive assistant, owned her own boutique and ultimately became one of the most respected Realtors Ventura County has known. She was passionate about her Real Estate Career. She worked for RE/MAX United for over 20 years where she was a top selling Realtor, office manager and mentor to countless agents.
Her recent years were spent continuing to working Real Estate deals, owning and operating vacation rentals, gallivanting with friends, and traveling the world with friends, her husband and family. She also spent every moment she could with her granddaughter; playing with her, spoiling her and promising her the world. Josie always strived to live life with zest and to its fullest. She was the most dynamic person one could know; she would light up any room she would enter.
"Fina", as her family affectionately called her, was preceded in death by her beloved mother, father and sister-in-law, Judy. She is survived by her sister, Elisa Puchir, brothers, Jesse Hernandez and Lupe Hernandez, and their families. She is also survived by her dedicated husband, James Ralstin, son, Aaron Ralstin, daughter-in-law, Amanda Ralstin and adored granddaughter, Aubree Danae Ralstin.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on Saturday, November 30th at 10:00am at Ventura Missionary Church. A reception with light hors d'oeuvres will follow. Please join us in celebrating the life of this one-of-a-kind lady.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019