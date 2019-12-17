Services
Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
1935 - 2019
Santa Paula - Josephine "Ama Josie" Valdez

Born January 2, 1935, Josephine Valdez fell asleep on December 1, 2019, in Santa Paula, CA, and is now awaiting the return of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Josephine is preceded in death by her husband Manuel C. Valdez, January 2003, her mother Juana LaGuardia, sister Romana Figueroa DeLara, and brother Martin Figueroa.

She is survived by brother Rolando Bautista and her children Josephine Ramirez (Ray), Cora Baker (Ronald), James Valdez (Deanna), Carl Valdez (Judy); grandchildren Jeremy (Nichole), Annette, Jason (Riah), Kealoha (Andy), Scott, Jesse (Cathy), Brittany (Devin); and great-grandchildren Asia, Noah, Jonathan, Justice, Noelani, Leila, Tristan, Nylah, Kamea, Koa, Kolob, and Jiles.

Family and friends are invited to a Most Holy Rosary at 5:00 pm on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, January 3, 2020 in the Funeral Home. A reception in Santa Paula will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you donate in her name to the , the , or the .
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019
