Josephine Z. "Pina" Cortez
Josephine "Pina" Z. Cortez

Oxnard - Josephine "Pina" Z. Cortez, 78, of Oxnard,Ca, was granted her Angel wings on September 08, 2020 at 10:42 am.

"Pina" an incredibly strong woman who deeply loved the blessings of her children, grand-and great-grandchildren.

She loved her extended family, sisters and friends. For many years she struggled and fought for her health. She did whatever she could to remain strong and selfless for her children and family. Her way of life has always been "Open Doors, Open Table". As long as she had a roof over her head and food on her table so did anyone who needed it, no matter your relation to her. Pina never turned anyone away in their time of need and she was to always provide a helping hand or a "scolding" to hear her honest opinion about things.

All of her children were the ultimate reason she remained resilient in her lifetime. She enjoyed every single phone call, every meal, every trip. Everything that consisted of her having a moment with one of her kids, was the very reason she lived. None of them could do any wrong in her eyes. She remained the foundation they needed, and has always given her all.

Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the sunshine in her days, she adored every single one. No matter how she was feeling she made it a point to create memories and "play with her babies".

Pina will be greatly missed by her children ; Eliseo "Wicho", Tomas, Eddie, Lydia, Linda, Joey and Frankie, Along with their spouses. Her grandchildren she raised as her own; Frankie "Huevo", Tomas "Totos", Joe "JoJoe", and Her Mija Jessica,who was also her caregiver . Her Partner of 35 years, Jose Barrera. Her siblings, Gloria, Louie, Jeanette, and Kathy. Lastly, the Pure Joy in her life her 19 Grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren, Whom all made her smile and bring her great happiness.

Josephine "Pina" was preceded in death by parents Joe and Carmen Garcia, Late husband, Eliseo Cortez. Siblings Joe, Raymond , and Connie .Grandchildren; Eddie M . Cortez Jr, "Angel" Jesus M. Cortez , and Adrian R. Cortez.

Our family greatly appreciates the love, support and care of the ones who took care of Pina until the very end.

Due to Ventura County's COVID-19 guidelines, visitation is limited capacity from 2:00pm to 5:30pm on Monday, September 21st, 2020 at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, 629 South A Street in Oxnard. A live stream of Josephine's rosary service will be available at 6:00pm at kadytv.net.

To sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and view livestream services click on Josephine's name located below "Obituaries" at www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com.






Published in Ventura County Star from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2020.
