Josh Calderon
- - Josh Anthony Calderon, 29, died in a tragic motorcycle accident late Monday, May 27th, 2019. He was a loving and devoted father, husband, and brother. Everywhere he went he brought smiles and laughter to those he knew and met. He was full of stories and wisdom. He was there for everyone. Josh never met a stranger, just a new opportunity to gain a friend or family.
He is missed dearly by; his father, Joe Calderon wife, Jessica Calderon. His five children; Steven, Audrianna, Jacob, Gabriella and Suezanna. Mother-in-law Michelle Dominguez. Four siblings, Matt Miller, Dylan Schlueter, Anthony Clayton and Georgie Clayton. His aunts Pauline and Isabelle. As well his uncles Odie and Jimmy.
Taking comfort in knowing that Josh passed away doing what he loved and in such a beautiful place, his family will be holding a get-together to honor and share in the memory that was Josh Calderon.
Care and arrangements entrusted to Jones and Lewis CLMC FD800. http://www.Jonesandlewisclmc.com 707-994-6417
Published in Ventura County Star on June 12, 2019