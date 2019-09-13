Services
Joshua Lee Hawthorne


1990 - 2019
Ventura - Our much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle and friend, Joshua Lee Hawthorne, 29, passed away after a short illness on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura, CA surrounded by family and friends. Years of substance abuse had taken a toll on his body, and he went into cardiac arrest. He was on life support for several hours but his earthly body finally gave out.

Josh was born in La Palma, California on January 25, 1990 to Nicole Diaz. He was adopted by his parents, Allen and Dené Hawthorne and became a life long resident of Ventura. He attended First Baptist Day School, Temple Christian Middle School, Cabrillo Middle School, Foothill Technology High School and graduated from El Camino High School. He also attended Ventura College for about a year. Josh worked as a cabinetmaker for a period of time, following in the steps of his dad and grandfather and as a food server until drugs took hold of his life.

As a child, Josh enjoyed all sports, playing baseball with Ventura Coastal Little League, VYBA basketball, AYSO soccer and one year of football at Ventura High School. He was active at his church enjoying the friendships he developed at youth group, on mission trips and at camps. Josh was a born again Christian who lost his way in life, but he never lost his love for the Lord.

Josh was preceeded in death by his beloved dad, Allen Hawthorne, several grandparents as well as his Uncle Bobby.

Josh leaves behind his mother, Dené Hawthorne, sisters Rachel Hawthorne (Erick Meeks), Sarah Morales (Abel) and nieces and nephews, Jayden, Jocelyn, Ryan, Natalie and Abel. He is also survived by his Nana, Marilynn Batelaan, his Aunt and Uncle, Dana and Jack Clayton, cousins Ashley Stutzman (Jason) and Courtney Runge (Jonathan) and their children, Chaz, Zach, Henry and soon-to-be-born Eleanor Kate. Josh is also survived by his birthmom, Nicole Diaz (Isaac), brother Andrew Walker, and many, many special family and friends including Kelly Tierney and his Goldendoodle buddy, Sam.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Coastline Bible Church, 426 S. Mills Road, Ventura, CA. Reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Teen Challenge, teenchallenge.org/donate. We had hoped and prayed Josh would choose an organization such as this as a path to recovery.
Published in Ventura County Star from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
