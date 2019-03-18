Services
Griffin Family Funeral Chapels
1075 E. Daily Dr.
Camarillo, CA 93010
(805) 482-1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Joshua Brockway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joshua Nathaniel Brockway

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joshua Nathaniel Brockway Obituary
Joshua Nathaniel Brockway

Camarillo, CA

Joshua Nathaniel Brockway 33, of Camarillo, Commercial Fisherman, died 2/8/2019.

Beloved son and grandson, brother to two broken-hearted sisters, his two nephews, and scores of friends, he's more than missed, he's left a gaping hole that only he could fill.

Born June 7, 1985 after hours and hours of labor, Josh grew into an inquisitive boy who wasn't afraid to ask a farmer he'd just met for a ride on a tractor. One day he asked a sailor for a ride on his boat, and he became hooked on boats, the ocean, and fishing.

Fair winds and following seas, son. I hope you finally found peace.

Survived by his mother and father, Jan and Erick Brockway, sisters Jessica and Cheyenne, grandparents Jack and Judy Snader and Gaylord Brockway and Barbara Baden.

Services Saturday March 23 at 10am at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 25 N Las Posas Rd. Camarillo, California

Arrangements by Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, Camarillo (805) 482-1166
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now