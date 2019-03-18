|
|
Joshua Nathaniel Brockway
Camarillo, CA
Joshua Nathaniel Brockway 33, of Camarillo, Commercial Fisherman, died 2/8/2019.
Beloved son and grandson, brother to two broken-hearted sisters, his two nephews, and scores of friends, he's more than missed, he's left a gaping hole that only he could fill.
Born June 7, 1985 after hours and hours of labor, Josh grew into an inquisitive boy who wasn't afraid to ask a farmer he'd just met for a ride on a tractor. One day he asked a sailor for a ride on his boat, and he became hooked on boats, the ocean, and fishing.
Fair winds and following seas, son. I hope you finally found peace.
Survived by his mother and father, Jan and Erick Brockway, sisters Jessica and Cheyenne, grandparents Jack and Judy Snader and Gaylord Brockway and Barbara Baden.
Services Saturday March 23 at 10am at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 25 N Las Posas Rd. Camarillo, California
Arrangements by Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, Camarillo (805) 482-1166
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 18, 2019