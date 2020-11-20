Josie Willett



Santa Paula - On Friday, November 13, 2020, Josie Willett passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 102.



Josie was born on October 3, 1918 in Ventura, CA to Catalina Boronda Sattler, who was born at the J.J. Boronda Ranch home, which was located where the entrance to Lake Casitas is now, and Ernest G. Sattler, who was a realtor, butcher and fisherman. Her great-grandfather Don Jose Manuel Boronda came from Spain and had been awarded a Spanish land grant in the Salinas Valley where the Boronda Adobe remains to this day. Josie met the love of her life, Jack Willett, at a western party and they married on June 20, 1948. Josie and Jack raised their daughter Joanne and son Jeff on the Willett Wheeler Canyon Ranch in Santa Paula, a ranch that Jack's family homesteaded back in 1904. They had three grandchildren, Craig Root, Brad Root and Jeffrey Willett and spent 50 years together before Jack passed away in 1998. Josie and her daughter Joanne tended to the Willett Ranch following Jack's passing and carried on the family's Jheart brand on their cattle.



Josie was a remarkable woman with a passion for hard work, horseback riding, cooking, western attire, and had a knack for storytelling and socializing with her many friends and neighbors. Soon after marrying Jack, Josie left her job at a local hospital and began raising calves on the Willett family ranch. She later purchased and ran a feed store in Ojai (Willett Feed Barn) for 9 years while hauling cattle and horses to Sale Barns and hauling mules for the Forest Service. Josie returned to working at a hospital in Ojai and retired 10 years later to the ranch. She then started a horse boarding business caring for up to 55 horses on the ranch, all the while enjoying her cowgirl life. She was known for her quick wit, cowboy boots and sweet personality and gave credit to a daily shot of Jack Daniels as the secret to the long, healthy life she lived!



Josie is survived by her daughter Joanne Willett, grandsons Craig Root and Jeffrey Willett, and great granddaughter Jesse Root. She was preceded in death by husband Jack, son Jeffrey, and grandson Brad. Josie requested no funeral services be held and the family requests donations in Josie's honor be made to the Search Dog Foundation in Santa Paula in lieu of flowers.









