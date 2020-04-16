Services
Jovita G. Alvarez


1923 - 2020
Jovita G. Alvarez Obituary
Jovita G. Alvarez

Ventura - Jovita G. Alvarez, 97, of Ventura, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, April 15, 2020.

Jovita was born on February 15, 1923 in Hurley, New Mexico and she was a Ventura County resident for the past 52 years.

Jovita worked as a presser for over 15 years for Unique Cleaners and Laundry.

She was a beloved wife for 53 years to her husband, Jose Alvarez. He passed away on October 24,2019.

She was a devoted mother to Antonio "Tony" Alvarez and his wife, Diane, of Ventura, and Julio Alvarez and his wife Martha, of Ventura. Jovita is also survived by her sister, Dena Grossi, of Santa Maria, and her grandchildren: Matthew, Melanie, David, Julie, and Jonathan.

Private services have been held and burial was at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, Ventura. Arrangements under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
Remember
