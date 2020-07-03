Joy C. Hess



1924 - 2020



Joy was born in Maywood, CA and grew up with 4 brothers in the San Fernando Valley. She was close with many family members and had a wide circle of friends. She was an active person and enjoyed playing pool, often beating much younger



players until past 90.



She had 2 sons, Bill and Steve Myers from her first marriage of 15 years. When the boys were 12 and 15 she married George Hess, a widower with 5 children, Marilynn, Diane, Sylvia, Kathleen and Clark ages 7 to 23. They were married for nearly 47 years before his passing in 2009.



In 1984 they moved to Leisure Village and were active in the golf, pool and social clubs. They traveled by motorhome to all of the lower 48 States.



Joy passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 25, 2020 and she will be missed by her large family and many friends.



At her request, no services will be held.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store