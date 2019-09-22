|
Joy was the center of our lives. She was the one that connected us. She held a quiet fierceness and strength that surpassed her small stature. Our protective caregiver was welcoming, whether you were family through friendship or a blood relation. The Davison household's open door policy ranged from dropping by for a visit, a Pepsi, pie, or to moving in for a little or long time.
Joy was born in Burbank, California in 1929 to Ralph and Gladys (McOsker) Tidwell. Third born of seven children, she is survived by brother, Don Tidwell, and sisters, June Geiger and Lee Gardner. Her brothers Marvin, Duane and Leo Tidwell predeceased her.
Joy married John Davison in 1945 and they were married 50 years before John's death in 1996. John and Joy had three children, David (1947-1951), Donna, and Robert (Bobby) (1949-1988). Upon Bob's death, Joy and John took responsibility for raising his two daughters.
Joy is survived by her daughter, Donna Macy and her husband Ralph, and four grandchildren, Brian Macy and his wife Heather, Jeffrey Macy, Bonnie Davison and Crystal Wilcox and her husband Sam. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Brooke Fowler, Victoria Pettit, Ace John and Honor Joy Macy, and great-great-grandson, Ezra Fowler.
Joy lived in Ventura for most of her life. She worked for eye doctor Fred MacDuffee for almost 30 years as his office manager. Joy loved visiting the grandchildren, Dance Club, making apple pies and burritos for friends and family, and attending classic car shows with her husband. Vacations always included a trip in the motorhome known as "Joy's John" to a lake or river where we enjoyed spending time on their boat, "John's Joy."
Joy moved to Arizona to be near family members where she enjoyed daily visits, pool time, and field trips for hamburgers or burritos.
We invite all friends and family to a celebration of life for Joy Davison to be held at the Elks, 2126 Knoll Drive, Ventura, on Saturday, September 28, from 1-4:00 p.m. A light lunch will be served.
Published in Ventura County Star from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25, 2019