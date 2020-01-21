|
Joyce Elaine Bell
Port Hueneme - Joyce Elaine Bell, 83, of Port Hueneme, CA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 18, 2020. She was born in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, on November 5, 1936 to Scott and Helen Ricketts.
Joyce was a 1954 graduate of Santa Monica High School. She married James C. (J.C.) Bell on November 6, 1954, in Santa Monica, CA.
Joyce worked at Bank of America in Santa Monica from 1954-1956 and then transferred to Bank of America in Oxnard from June 1956 to December 31, 1956. She also worked at the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Port Hueneme, CA from 1977-1988. Joyce was a member of the First Methodist Church in Santa Monica, CA and then a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church/Living Hope of Port Hueneme, CA.
She volunteered as Den mother for the Cub Scouts and assistant leader for the Bluebirds. At the Westminster Presbyterian Church she served to terms on the Board of Deacons, typed welcome letters for 16 years, and served Communion. Joyce later helped the church secretary in the church office and ushered at Westminster Presbyterian/Living Hope Church.
Joyce was a loving and faithful wife, who dearly loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She had traditional values which she passed on to all of them.
Joyce loved to go camping, fishing, water skiing, and of course Chumash. She enjoyed baking, knitting, crocheting, and traveling. She also was a giving person who loved the holidays.
Joyce is survived by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 65 years, J.C.; sister, Jean Martin of ID; brother, Dan Ricketts of CA; son, James S. (Grace) Bell of Santa Paula, CA; daughter, Catherine (Guy) Walker of Orofino, ID; eight grandchildren, Elena, Amanda, Jamie, Severiano, Marisa, Aaron, Scotty, and Jonathan. She has 14 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Joyce's funeral will be held Monday, January 27, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Living Hope Church, 755 Bard Road, Port Hueneme, CA. Interment will be at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park, 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo, CA.
Visitation will be held prior to the service at Living Hope Church from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A. M.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020