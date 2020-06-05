Joyce H. Raffa



Joyce H. Raffa passed away on May 28th, 2020. She was born in Bethesda, MD in 1937 to parents Aldo and Joyce Raffa, and grew up with her brother, John. She graduated from Radford College where she was an avid horse woman, and received her MA degree from the University of Tennessee. She then taught at several colleges and universities on the East Coast before moving to Ventura, CA, where she lived by the beach next door to her brother John. She continued to teach until she moved to Florida. In 2012 Joy returned to her beloved Ventura beach and spent her last years working out at the YMCA, enjoying the sun and surf and her many friends in Ventura and Ojai. Joy loved to work with flowers and for the last years took care of the plants at Dukes'. She loved people and enjoyed talking with everyone. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by longtime friend Sandy Wayman, who became like a sister to her.









