Born Joyce Harriet Powell May 20, 1938 in Bristol England to Roland Iver and Helen Powell Died March 14, 2020 after a series of illnesses.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years Charles Carter, her daughter Margaret Arnett, sons Jimmy Crow, Duane Eric Foster and Darryl Edward Foster. Daughter-in-laws Lisa, Lorrine, Lacy and Lora Grandsons Roland Arnett, Duane Allen Foster, Broc Foster, Gage Foster, Blake Foster Gunnar Foster, Gatlin Foster, Jake Foster and Gerry Cobian. Granddaughter Heather Ramos and great grand children Roland Jr. Tanner, Ricky Ava and Ruby
She was a strong and independent woman that loved everyone unconditionally and gave of herself by doing caregiving and hospice work into her late 70's She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
God bless you and thank you for our many years together, I'll love you forever Charles.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2020