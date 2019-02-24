|
|
Joyce Kersey Carlson
Santa Paula, CA
Our Mom, Joyce Kersey Carlson, passed away Saturday afternoon, January 26, 2019 at home, surrounded by her family. She was 94 years old.
Born in the City of Angels, Mom began her journey in a time before orange orchards were replaced by subdivisions, when yards were big, homes were humble and neighbors knew each other. She grew up strong, curious and happy, playing with her beloved brother Richard, proud to declare herself to be a tomboy. Joyce's parents were teachers, and from them she inherited her love of learning and challenging the status quo.
Mom graduated from high school early and entered Pepperdine College as a wide-eyed 16 year old. In her junior year, she met Ernie Carlson, and they fell in love. It was 1943 and a shared interest that bound Mom and Dad together was their friendships with Japanese Americans, and their shared opposition to the "Relocation Camps." From then on, their lives were shaped by their commitment to social justice and love of all God's people.
After Dad completed his medical residency at VCMC the family spent 2 years serving on a Cherokee Indian Reservation in North Carolina. In 1954 they returned to California, searching throughout the state to see where to put down roots. They eventually chose Santa Paula because they liked the people, its unpretentious ways, its beauty, and the sense that this would be the ideal place to raise a family.
One of Mom's favorite, and often recited, bible verse was Micah 6:8, "...What does the Lord require of you but to DO JUSTICE, to LOVE KINDNESS and to walk humbly with your God." She would look intently into our eyes and emphasize the DO JUSTICE and LOVE KINDNESS part of the verse, emphasizing the importance of each word.
It was in the 1960s that Mom's community work began in full force. One of the earliest activities she was involved in was writing a grant for, and helping create, a Head Start Preschool program in Santa Paula, one of the first such programs in California. Mom also helped organize the Santa Paula chapter of the League of Woman Voters.
There she led a study on education, which guided her decision to run for the SP school board In 1963. She served 8 years on the board, during which time the ESL program was started. As a pivotal member in the city's "Youth Task Force", she advocated for tutoring programs. We children remember well the lively dinner conversations regarding the educational issues of the day.
In 1976, Mom and Dad worked together to organize the first CROP Walk to stop hunger in Santa Paula, which she enthusiastically co-chaired for over 20 years. She was an active member of the Presbyterian Church and served as a delegate to the national assembly. She organized local symposiums on Climate Change. Most of all, she was a devoted participant in the Peacemaking Program of the Presbyterian Church, USA.
Mom and Dad were honored as "Citizens of the Year" in 1998, and in 1999 Mom was selected as one of "Santa Paula Women of History". The most interesting and significant volunteer activity for Mom and Dad was a four month medical mission in Lesotho, Africa. Her greatest desire was to leave this world a better place for future generations...and we believe she was successful!
Mom instilled in us the belief that actions speak louder than words - and her very life was a testament to this belief. Mom's love for each of her five children and the rest of her family was expressed in her own unique style, sometimes serious and with lessons to teach, other times silly, usually a balance of the two. Each family member was embraced and felt her special love. She held us up with this steadfast love during the most difficult time our family had to endure, the tragic accident and eventual death of our young brother, Mark. She was the best role model we could ever have.
Mom enjoyed many outdoor activities, sailing in her 60s and snow skiing in her 70s. You could see her getting down on the carpet to play with grandkids when she was 90! Working in her yard was all the exercise she needed, since she personally tended to most of the details required to maintain a garden as beautiful as hers.
Everyone who visited her home was guided by the hand to experience the beauty that she created for all to enjoy! Wherever she was, she would find beauty, even in the tiniest of things.
Mom and Dad loved to travel. One trip took them to the town of Chemainus, B.C. where a series of Murals had helped revive the town. She saw the genius of this idea, and it fed her dream to help Santa Paula become proud of its shared Latino and Anglo heritage. So, Mom recruited a group of people - carefully blending Santa Paula's cultural and political elements - and took them all to Chemainus.
This group of dedicated and talented Santa Paulans inspired the community, raised funds, chose sites and artists and themes. For Mom it was a dream, a passion, and a vision to get Santa Paula's diverse people to work together, and more, to see one another as friends and allies. This was the essence of our Mom: the Peacemaker, through and through.
We want to thank the women who so graciously and thoughtfully helped Mom these last years: Teresa Rodriguez, Elsie Gonzalez, Olga Olarte and Lynn Cowell.
We her children, David and Kathy Carlson, Paul and Dora Gonzalez-Carlson, Paul and Susan Carlson Belgum and Carol Carlson Lundstrom, along with the rest of her family are grateful for her life, legacy and love.
A celebration of Mom's life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Santa Paula, Ca. In lieu of flowers please donate to the .
For map and directions to ceremony locations and to sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and post pictures, please visit our website: www.santapaulafuneralhome.com and click on Joyce's name located below "Recent Obituaries".
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the family owned and operated ROBERT REY GARCIA JR FUNERAL SERVICES, SANTA PAULA, CA 805.229.5054.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 24, 2019