Juan B. Ramos
Oxnard - Juan B. Ramos, age 79, of Oxnard (El Rio) passed away of a sudden heart attack on June 4, 2019 at 8:08am in Ventura, California. He was born on February 8, 1940 in El Zape, Durango, Mexico. Juan served in the Mexican Armed Forces for a short time. He immigrated to the United States in 1966, and has been in Ventura County resident since.
Juan was a collector. He enjoyed collecting old coins, sports hats and other antiques. He was an avid auto body worker, auto mechanic, a mason and welder. He loved his daughters and always worked on their cars to make sure they were safe. In spite of all his talents and abilities, his passion was working in the fields as a farm laborer.
He joined the United Farm Workers. He became a crew leader advocating for better pay and living conditions for farm workers. He worked side by side with Cesar Chavez going to colleges and universities, speaking to students advocating for their support. He was so proud to have been involved in the accomplishments of the United Farm Workers Union. Juan was also very active in the El Rio Community. He would lead the community in any small or large project for the betterment of the people and his community.
He is survived by his wife; Aurelia, daughters; Rebecca, Anna Christina, Rachel, Rita, and three beautiful grandchildren, Jessica, Roanna, and Enoc, his brothers and sisters; Eusebio Ramos, Evaristo Ramos, Miguel Ramos, Maria Constancia Ramos, Maria del Refugio Ramos, Martha Ramos, Maria de la Cruz Ramos and Rita Ramos.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 4:00p.m. to 10:00p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00p.m. at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel in Oxnard. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church 500 North Juanita Avenue in Oxnard. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery in Oxnard.
