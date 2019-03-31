|
Juan Guzman
Oxnard, CA
Juan Guzman, 82, of Oxnard, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones.
Juan, you were an amazing man who touched the lives of so many. Though we miss you very much, we rejoice in knowing that you are now home with the lord and your loved ones who were waiting for you. We will remember you forever and celebrate your life with each passing day. Until we meet again.
"Uncle J" was born May 27, 1936, in Oxnard and had been a life long county resident. He worked at Core Mark for 26 years and also served in the United States Army. Juan enjoyed watching Dodger games, westerns and boxing matches. His other hobbies included reading, collecting comics and visiting the casinos. He loved heading to the movies and getting his non-buttered popcorn with an ice cold coke. Sweet treats and peanuts were his favorite, as well as apple pie and coffee. He was a free spirit full of love and laughter which he unselfishly shared with all of his loved ones.
Juan will be deeply missed by his brothers and sisters, Ray and wife Rose , Helen, Ben and wife Socorro, Connie, and Art and wife Lupe. He will also be missed by his nieces and nephews, Jesus Jr., Cruz, Martita, Servando, Francis, Pearl, Edward, Ray Jr., Mary Jane, Henry, Robert, Lisa, Arthur Daniel, Erik, Socorro, Mary Lou, Mary Ann, and countless friends and family. God bless you Uncle J. We love you and we miss you. Rest in peace.
The Rosary will be recited 7:30 p.m., Monday, April 1, in the chapel of the Camino del Sol Funeral Home, 200 North "C" St., Oxnard. Viewing will be Monday from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9:30 a.m., April 2, in Our Lady Of Guadalupe Church, Oxnard. Burial will follow in Santa Clara Cemetery, Oxnard.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 31, 2019