Juan Jose Cobian
Oxnard - Juan Jose Cobian passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the age of 82.
Juan was born in Tonaya Jalisco on June 24th 1937, to father Salvador Corona and mother Lupe Cobian Molina. An only child, Juan didn't have the opportunity for much formal education. He helped out on his family's small farm and worked any odd jobs he could find, including shining shoes, starting at an early age. His work ethic and desire to take care of his mother led to him to moving and enlisting in the United States Army at age 18. He was stationed at The Presidio in Monterey California, and at Fort Bliss in El Paso Texas. He was a proud American Citizen.
He was honorably discharged from the Army and began to work at General Motors as a union representative. He attended College and became a linguist. He used his bilingual skills to open an interpreting service in Oxnard California. He also worked as a private detective for several attorneys. He was very civically minded and ran for several local offices including Mayor of Oxnard. Juan invested heavily in the Oxnard's youth. He funded scholarship opportunities for outstanding students from local high schools.
Juan was a boxing aficionado, both participating in and promoting fights. He was a talented singer having written mutiple songs and produced several albums. He was a music promoter in the 70s bringing little then known artists such as Juan Gabriel and Vicente Fernandez to tour in Southern California. He had radio shows in both Oxnard and Bakersfield where he spoke and debated about current events and politics. He was opinionated and at times controversial, but one thing was certain, he was always working for the oppressed and disenfranchised to have a voice.
Juan was preceded in death by his parents and his granddaughter Nena Quiett. He is survived by children Ricky, Patricia, Becky, Johnny, Reggie and Jeffery; grandchildren Van, Rachel, Terry, Johnlee, Bo, Bryan, Gavi, Johnny Jr and Reggie Jr.; and great-grandson Aiden Lee and great granddaughters Riley, Lavender and Winter. His relatives included the Cobian, Corona, Mitchel and Molina families.
Un apasionado de la vida, Juan peleo por vivir como pocos. Adoraba a sus hijos y a sus nietos, y siempre quiso mucho a todos aquellos que trabajaron con el. A pesar de que a traves de los anos hizo y perdio una pequena fortuna, jamas sintio ser mejor que nadie. Fue un verdadero ejemplo de humildad.
Juan fue un hombre alegre, optimista, y siempre le vio la cara buena a la vida. Fue un amigo servicial, un fiel hijo y un carinoso y bondadoso padre, siempre orgulloso de sus hijos y nietos.
A visitation for John is planned for Friday, February 21, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00p.m. at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel in Oxnard.
"No lloren cuando me vaya, solo les pido una cosa, recuerdenme como fui en vida y tengan presente los buenos momentos que juntos vivimos!"
