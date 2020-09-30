1/1
Juan Luna Santoyo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juan Luna Santoyo

Oak View - Juan Luna Santoyo ( Chicharon con Macaron) 82 years of age, Passed away on 9/25/20 in his home in Oak View, CA. Juan Luna Santoyo was born in Lemon, Jalisco Mexico to Ricardo Santoyo and Guadalupe Luna

He had a green thumb for gardening and enjoyed it so much. He loved walking his dog. He enjoyed music and Mariaches. Enjoyed being with his family and telling jokes. He always had a rhyme for each word. He loved his Natural light beer hour. He enjoyed traveling. He also enjoyed pleasing his wife and taking her shopping, nails etc. and would wait in the mall lobby for hours for her. He was a very kind, responsible and obligated husband. In addition to supporting his family he also loved to support his wife's parents.

Juan Luna Santoyo is survived by his wife Cruz Rodriquez Santoyo from Casimiro Castillo Jalisco, Mexico. His daughters Evelia Aguilar, Chedy Ortiz, Ana Charolla and his son Juan Carlos Santoyo

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ALS Association.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Assisted Home Health, Hospice Care and Caregiver Services and especially our wonderful nurse Amy Beth Ritter and all the nurses to help with the care of our wonderful father that was so well cared for. He felt our love every single minute of the day and night. May God and his angels always surround him with the love he deserves.

Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 5:00 pm on Wednesday October 7, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic Church, Ojai. The family will receive guests outside the Church at a visiting hour before Mass from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Masks and social distancing is required.

Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
(805) 643-8623
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved