Juan Luna SantoyoOak View - Juan Luna Santoyo ( Chicharon con Macaron) 82 years of age, Passed away on 9/25/20 in his home in Oak View, CA. Juan Luna Santoyo was born in Lemon, Jalisco Mexico to Ricardo Santoyo and Guadalupe LunaHe had a green thumb for gardening and enjoyed it so much. He loved walking his dog. He enjoyed music and Mariaches. Enjoyed being with his family and telling jokes. He always had a rhyme for each word. He loved his Natural light beer hour. He enjoyed traveling. He also enjoyed pleasing his wife and taking her shopping, nails etc. and would wait in the mall lobby for hours for her. He was a very kind, responsible and obligated husband. In addition to supporting his family he also loved to support his wife's parents.Juan Luna Santoyo is survived by his wife Cruz Rodriquez Santoyo from Casimiro Castillo Jalisco, Mexico. His daughters Evelia Aguilar, Chedy Ortiz, Ana Charolla and his son Juan Carlos SantoyoIn lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ALS Association.The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Assisted Home Health, Hospice Care and Caregiver Services and especially our wonderful nurse Amy Beth Ritter and all the nurses to help with the care of our wonderful father that was so well cared for. He felt our love every single minute of the day and night. May God and his angels always surround him with the love he deserves.Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 5:00 pm on Wednesday October 7, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic Church, Ojai. The family will receive guests outside the Church at a visiting hour before Mass from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Masks and social distancing is required.Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.