Juan Rosendo Vega
Oxnard - Juan Rosendo Vega was born May 18, 1958 to Rosendo and Gloria Vega. He passed away on June 6, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Merida, Yucatan, Mexico.
He enjoyed always listening to music, interacting with family and friends in person and social media. He loved his job, being behind an 18 wheeler. He loved the dodgers, Lakers, and playing handball.
Juan Rosendo is survived by son RJ Tennant, parents Rosendo and Gloria, sisters Celina, Carmen, Lynn, brother-in-law Rodolfo, Humberto, nephews Christian, Monica, Samantha, Ricardo, uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Due to Ventura County's COVID-19 guidelines, visitation is limited to no more than 5 people at one time from 2:00pm to 5:30pm on Monday, June 22nd, 2020 at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, 629 South A Street in Oxnard.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 20, 2020.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 20, 2020.