Juan Vega Magdaleno
Oxnard - "Don" Juan Vega died peacefully in his sleep on January 29, 2020, at the age of 93. He was born on October 22, 1926 in Paredones, Michoacan, Mexico. Don Juan was a resident of Ventura County for nearly 60 years.
Don Juan immigrated to California as a Bracero when he was 19 years old. Hard-working and resilient, his work ethic gained favor with his employers, so he never struggled to find work. He made the best of every opportunity that came his way finding employment on the railroads, in factories, and as a laborer in agriculture, which led him around the country. He traveled to Mexico between jobs, returning to the U.S. with a renewed, unwavering determination to establish a home for his growing family. In the 1960s, Don Juan found his way to Oxnard where his family shortly followed.
Don Juan taught himself to read and write, later becoming a U.S. citizen. He was a strong proponent of education, supporting and encouraging his children to forge ahead in pursuit of success in areas beyond the fields. His children (small business owners, dentists, pharmacist, teacher, counselor, physician) will continue preserving and expanding his legacy.
A great conversationalist with a witty sense of humor, Don Juan enjoyed discussing current affairs, politics, and soccer. He will be remembered for his wisdom, his boundless energy, and his indomitable spirit.
Don Juan is preceded in death by his parents Florentino Vega and Maria Trinidad Magdaleno de Vega, and his wife of 62 years, Maria Guadalupe.
He will be lovingly remembered by his children Florencio, Juan Jr., Manuel, Jose, Hector, Javier, Arturo, Bertha Cisneros, Luisa Bravo, Socorro Tinoco and Amparo Bravo, 22 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 06, 2020 from 4:00p.m. to 10:00p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00p.m. at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel in Oxnard. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 07, 2020 at 9:30a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Oxnard. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020