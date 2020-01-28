|
Juanita Stovall, 90, died January 24, 2020 peacefully in her sleep. Juanita was born in Burbank, grew up in Simi Valley and graduated from Simi High School. She moved to Ventura after getting married to her high school sweetheart and she was a resident of Ventura for over 70 years.
She was a loving mother to Judy Reed (John) of Stallion Springs, CA, Max Stovall (Sherry) of Oak View, CA, and Rosemary Clocherty (Pat) of Nine Mile Falls, WA. She loved her 7 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Juanita loved porcelain painting and loved taking classes with her friends. Her work is proudly displayed in many homes of her family and friends. Mom and dad loved to travel and took their motorhome around the United States. Their travel took them to China, Panama Canal, and several cruises. She loved Family Bar-B-Q's, bingo, and fishing. Juanita was one of the first meter maids for the Ventura Police Dept. and was on the council of Jobs Daughters Bethel 217 while her daughters were involved.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Orville Warren Stovall, her parents, Max and Mae Hughes, and her sister Maxine Smith.
Her family would like to say thank you to the Haave House and to the Livingston Hospice nurses for making her last days comfortable.
Viewing will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 2:00 - 4:00 PM. at the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura.
Funeral service will also be at Ted Mayr Funeral Home, on Monday, February 3, 2020, 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association of Ventura.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020