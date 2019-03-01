|
|
Juanita R. Torres
Ventura, CA
Juanita R. Torres "Peewee", 92, of Ventura, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2019, with her family by her side.
Juanita was born to John and Ida Rodarte, on Sep. 1, 1926, in Los Angeles, CA. Juanita attended Elementary schools in Ojai; and Nordhoff and Oxnard High Schools.
Juanita married the love of her life Andres S. Torres on Nov. 24, 1945, in El Rio, CA where they raised their family of 6 sons and enjoyed 42 years of a loving marriage until Dad's passing in 1987. Juanita is survived by her four sons: Tom (Barbara) Torres, of Ventura; Steve (Nancy) Torres of Oxnard; Rick (Linda) Torres of Oxnard, and Gil (Martha) Torres, of Ventura; and her beloved sister Diana Valenzuela of Arizona. She is also survived by 26 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Juanita was preceded in death by her loving husband Andy in 1987, her sons Andy Jr. in 1947 and Bob in 1998; 6 brothers (Johnny, Brekie, Lu, Frankie, Jimmy, and Ruben), and 2 sisters (Bem and Vera). She also leaves behind many, many nephews and nieces as well as countless friends with whom she shared a mutual love and respect for so many years.
Juanita was an amazing mother, wife, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, god-mother, comadre, and friend. Juanita was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Many knew her as Peewee because she was petite in stature, but mom's heart was immensely large as she provided loving care and emotional support to so many over the course of her life. Her greatest passion in life, and that which brought her the greatest joy was in serving others.
Although our hearts are hurting to see her go, we are grateful to God for all the years He gave us to enjoy with mom, and our hearts are content to know that she is now with Dad, our brothers, relatives and so many friends that have gone before her.
Juanita was a woman of a great, albeit quiet faith. Her favorite Bible verse was Psalm 23, and the Great Shepherd of her soul, Yehoshua (Jesus) the Messiah guided her peacefully and gracefully through the valley of the shadow of death and into the loving arms and house of our heavenly Father.
We would like to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at Community Memorial Hospital, the amazing staff from ASSISTED Home Health and Hospice Care who all took such great care of mom and the Reardon Family Funeral Home. We will forever be grateful for each and everyone of you.
Rosary and Eulogy will be held on Monday March 4th, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Reardon Family Funeral Home 511 North A Street, Oxnard, CA 93030. The funeral mass will take place at the Santa Clara Church 323 South E Street, Oxnard, CA 93030 on Tuesday March 5th, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at the Santa Clara cemetery, 2370 North H Street, CA 93036.
Juanita has been entrusted to the care of the family owned and operated Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A St. Oxnard, www.reardonfh.com
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019