Juanita Sanchez-Valdez
Juanita Sanchez-Valdez, a California educator for 52 years , died in her sleep at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale, AZ on May 5, 2020 at 6:30 AM. The cause of death was listed as Coronavirus. She was 90 years of age.
She is survived by her husband Jim Valdez of Surprise, AZ, her sisters, Nickie Estrada of Oxnard, Lucy Fields of Linden, CA, and her brother Mauro Sanchez, of San Jose, CA. She was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
Juanita was born on March 26, 1930 in Los Angeles, CA. Her father was a farmworker and the family was following the crops from the Imperial Valley to the San Joaquin Valley when they were forced to stop so she could be born. The family finally settled in Stockton, CA where the children were educated.
At age 17, Juanita responded to a higher calling when she joined the Carmelite Convent in Los Angeles. She remained with the Archdiocese of Los Angeles for the next 20 years, after which she petitioned the Archdiocese for dispensation of her vows, which was granted. She went to work as a social worker in Los Angeles, then a teacher in San Diego. Then on a visit to her sister Nickie in Oxnard, members of the Association of Mexican Educators heard of her, and urged her to apply for a position in Oxnard, which she did. The School District at first responded by telling that there were no openings, but after being invited to appear as a guest by a local Spanish speaking radio personality and asked to tell her story on the air, she received a phone call from the Oxnard School District inviting her to go in and sign a contract.
Juanita began her career at the Oxnard School District as the Director of Bilingual Education, all the while driving to Santa Barbara in pursuit of her studies toward her Ph.D. After receiving her degree, she applied for the position of Principal, but as always, being a woman of controversy, encountered and
overcame fierce opposition and was appointed Principal of Ramona School. She went on to become Principal of Juanita School and then of Harrington School.
Dr, Juanita Sanchez-Valdez was a trailblazer, a champion for the rights of the Hispanic female. She was listed in Who's Who in California as the thirteenth Hispanic female to receive a Ph.D in the history of the United States; she was the first Hispanic female Principal in Ventura County; and was the first Hispanic female member of the Ventura County School Board of Education. Her accomplishments are too numerous to be listed here. Her record speaks for itself.
In 1987, Juanita married Jim Valdez, a member of the US Navy. The couple settled in their home in the foothills overlooking Ventura. Juanita retired from the Oxnard School District, but continued her life as an educator at Cal State Lutheran, Cal State Northridge and Cal State Channel Islands as Supervisor of Student Teachers.
Juanita finally retired from education in 2002. It was then decided that the couple should downsize. They sold the house on the hill, settled in a condo that Juanita had purchased when she first moved to Oxnard and lived there for 6 years. They found their second dream home in the West Village of Oxnard, and lived there until Jim was stricken with cancer. It was then decided to move to Arizona to be close to his family who would be able to help them.
Juanita and Jim loved to travel. They toured the Amazon twice, visited Carnaval in Rio, visited Europe several times, and toured Mexico in its entirety.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 10 to May 13, 2020