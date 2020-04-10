|
Judith Lieberman
Thousand Oaks - Judith Lieberman, née Landfield, died peacefully in her sleep, in her Thousand Oaks home of over four decades on Tuesday, April 7. Judi, as she was known, had long survived a variety of ailments before finally succumbing to complications from graft-versus-host disease following a stem cell transplant in 2015.
Judi Landfield was born on March 31, 1945 in Waukegan, Illinois to Norton and Esther Landfield, née Levine. She attended Waukegan Township High School, graduating in 1963. She next attended the University of Illinois where she earned a bachelor's degree in 1967, and a master's degree in 1968, both in speech pathology. Judi then moved to St. Louis, MO where she worked as an itinerant hearing clinician for Special School District and met her husband, William "Bill" Lieberman, Ph.D. Bill and Judi were married on August 8, 1970, and moved to Costa Mesa, California in 1971.
In 1973 Judi and Bill moved to Thousand Oaks, CA when both began working at Camarillo State Mental Hospital. Judi went on to work as a private speech pathologist, before becoming a special education aphasia teacher at Harding Street Elementary School, part of the Los Angeles Unified School District, where she worked for 19 years before retiring in 2005. Throughout her life, Judi was highly active with Women's American ORT, a training and education charity where she served many roles, including chairwoman, and was awarded the Woman of Valor honor. Judi was also involved with, and passionate about, several other charities and humanitarian causes, such as California Readers. She was also a longtime member of Temple Adat Elohim.
Judi is survived by her son Jonny Lieberman and his wife, Amy; daughter Natalie Zuletta and her husband, Percy; her grandsons Joel William Zuletta and Richard Zev Lieberman; her brother Steve Landfield and his wife, Dawn; her nephew Jeff Landfield; her niece Holly Landfield; her boyfriend Peter Shugart; her wonderful caregivers Nidelvia Swift, Maria Espinal, and Betty Guzman, as well as seemingly countless family members and friends around the country and the world.
Due to the novel coronavirus a proper funeral is being substituted with a Celebration of Life that will take place at a future date. Judi's final resting place is in the Beth Olam Garden at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Memorial Park next to her husband, Bill. Charitable donations to honor Judi's memory can be made to ORT America via its website, ortamerica.org.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020