Judy Fairchild-Benz
Ventura, CA
Judy was many things to many people, but to everyone she was a caring loving soul. She never ran low on love to share, and always saw the best in every person. She would see past bad decisions or mistake and still love you for you.
Judy described herself best:
"I am optimistic and resourceful. Curious about life and I find tremendous satisfaction in discovering how to squeeze the most out of living. I believe the more we love the richer our lives become. Three critical aspects of life: Love, Healing the broken parts and celebrating the joys, small and large. We are all teachers...teaching every moment the perceptions we hold of our reality. The reality that gives me hope and confidence stems from a core belief that we are each unique and perfect. Living from this perspective creates a world where everyone is valued, respected and loved."
She started a country girl. She got on the horse and rode it, whatever it was, to wherever she needed to go. She tackled the opportunities and challenges of life with an optimism and gritty elegant gusto.
She was a breadwinner when she needed to be, raising turkeys or selling homes.
She was a tennis player, a skier, a rafter, an adventurer in many respects.
She was a caring daughter who was there for her mom and dad throughout their lives.
She was a loving sister who always had time to listen.
She was an artist at creating beautiful and welcoming spaces.
She was a humanitarian, honored to help Operation Walk provide hip replacements from El Salvador to Nepal.
She was a close friend.
She was a writer and a reader, a lover of knowledge and experience. She would often buy multiple copies of a book she was appreciating so she could share it.
She was a traveler. She cherished experiences camping along Himalayan, Alaskan and Chilean rivers along with comfortably floating thru canals in France. Many of her travels came out of saying "yes" to invitations and opportunities. She cherished every trip.
She was a self-made career woman. A realtor connecting people, helping them find a home "that would put a smile on their face." Multiple times she was voted best realtor in Ventura.
She was a loving spouse, partnering with her husband, helping to create a family.
She was a mom, raising three children that love her so deeply it's painful to contemplate.
She experienced times of great pain and loss. They never hardened or made her bitter. It only strengthened her. She believed we should be who we are, expressing the love, the sadness, and the pain and that to do less is to deny the privilege that is life.
Judy had a superpower. She could see the gold in everyone in a way that often helped them see it in themselves. She leaves us richer, even with the incredible hole she leaves behind.
Judy ended life with grace and joy. She was in her cozy home, enjoying a gorgeous view and the company of friends and family. She continued to see beauty and bring love despite the circumstances. She shows a way to be, believing in the good, always.
Judy Fairchild-Benz was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2018. It was fought with the best care and cutting edge treatment. At the age of 71, she left us early Sunday morning, March 17th, 2019. She joins her son Stephen Fairchild, and is survived by her husband, George Benz, her siblings Rosalie Jorgensen and Ralph Wegis, her two children, Karen Courtney and Michael Fairchild, stepchildren Catherine Yewell and Matthew Benz and a large, loving, extended family.
To know Judy is a blessing. She often said, "What you focus on expands." If you have that blessing, keep it and share it. Expand it.
Judy's life will be celebrated Sunday, March 31st at the Las Posas Country Club in Camarillo California at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to lifechronicles.org and please recognize the beauty in someone, and let them know. Start with yes to the next opportunity. Say I love you to someone you do.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 24, 2019