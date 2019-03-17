|
Judy Simon
Ventura, CA
Judy Simon passed away peacefully in her Ventura home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the age of 95. Judy grew up in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, with parents Rose and Armin Krausz and brothers, Sandor and Karoly.
She survived Auschwitz and the slave labor camp Lippstadt, where she remained until the war ended and she was liberated. Afterwards, she worked on the switchboards for the United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration to help other victims of the war. She met her late husband, Bernd, while working at the UN and together they travelled to the United States and settled in Ventura County, where they started their family.
A lifelong lover of books, Judy went back to school to become a librarian's assistant and worked in the Ventura County library system for over ten years. She was a member of Temple Beth Torah in Ventura.
Judy is predeceased by her husband, Bernd Simon. She will be remembered by her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Angel; daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Jesse; and grandchildren, Clifford, Gavin, Derek, and Eliana.
Services were held Friday, March 15, 2019, at 11:00 AM, in the chapel at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Rd, Ventura, officiated by Rabbi Lisa Hochberg-Miller.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 17, 2019