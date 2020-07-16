Julia Ann Maulhardt
December 2, 1962 to July 10, 2020.
"She is an Angel from Heaven" were the first words her four brothers heard about their sister. Born with Down syndrome, she also had a heart murmur. The family was told not to expect her to live to two years old. Fifty seven years later Julie succumbed to the effects of COVID-19.
Julie is preceded in death by her mother Jean Marie Maulhardt and father Bill Maulhardt. She is survived by her brothers, Ed Maulhardt, Jeff (Debbie) Maulhardt, Tim Maulhardt and Craig Maulhardt; sister-in-law Shannon Maulhardt; nieces and nephews Amanda Maulhardt, Michael Maulhardt, Alison Maulhardt (Trey Hobson), Brooke (Nick) Hornbeck, Jake (Kaitlyn) Maulhardt, Joe, Jack, Jason and Jeff Maulhardt; great nephew and niece, Reid and Florence Hornbeck; great nephews Anthony Edward (AE) Rhodes and Edward Myles Maulhardt. Julie is also survived by her "Earth mom" Cherri Ziegler and her husband Neil.
Julie became the barometer by which the family could measure their true friends who accepted Julie for her pure heart and strong will. These became lifelong friends. She touched a lot of lives. She had a hearty laugh that could make your day. She had a sense of humor that included photo bombing many a picture by flashing two fingers behind someone's head. She was of the school that the more you do the same joke, the funnier. We got it. Who needs new material when the old stuff works.
She also loved music. At an early age she would stand between two houses and project her voice using the echo of the buildings. Her vocal style was between slow and low croon to an almost operatic wail. Like a Gregorian Chant. The words didn't matter, it was all about expressing a deep emotion.
Like her brothers, she loved sports. She participated in The Special Olympics
and always did well in the softball throw. During her days attending games at the Hueneme Little League at Bubbling Springs and later Brucker Field, Julie was prone to putting on the catcher's gear or donning a helmet and bat ready take a few swings at the plate. She also put on a skirt to cheer for the Oxnard Rhino's, though she preferred to put on a helmet and shoulder pads. Later, with her brother Ed, she would go golfing and she would demonstrate the proper swing. She'd then give you a thumbs up or thumbs down on your shot.
Julie was included in everything the family did and she made many friends with everyone from the Little League days to Mom's Card Lady group to and the Ventura High Girls of 53 to the friends at her brother Craig's bar, Sam Saloon to the extended Maulhardt family and to most to anyone she met. She even had friends who were not of this world. Julie had her good days and bad days and you didn't try to be her friend on a bad day. On a good day, you were treated to a deep joy that was could not be beat.
As a teacher, brother Jeff would tell his students on the first day of school about the lessons he learned from his sister. He learned not judge people by their appearance if they looked different and everyone got a fresh start in his class. This was a life lesson for the teacher, students and brother.
The most important day of the year for Julie was her birthday, December 2nd. She talked about it all year starting December 3rd. Many birthdays were held at Sam's Saloon where the pool tables would be full of cards and gifts. The highlight for us was her slow and meticulous way she opened each card, usually stuffed full of one dollar bills she quickly stashed in her back pocket.
Julie's adult years were spent at Arc of Ventura County. She took the bus every Monday through Friday to go to her "job." She even announced at one time that she was promoted to Secretary of the Cemetery. After work, Julie would resume her book keeping at home in her room where she kept everything in its place and earned her the nickname Rain Man. Her more affection nickname was "Ooge."
After mom passed away, brother Ed took on guardianship. Family friend Cherri Ziegler also stepped up her efforts to help Julie transition. Before long, Cherri became Julies Earth mom. For the next year Julie found comfort and happiness with her new family. Ed would often take her to work and on weekends take her to swing some kettlebells at Ed's Fitness Center or ride along and play a few holes of golf afterwards.
We all have many wonderful Julie stories and we hope to share when the pandemic is resolved. A Celebration of Life will be organized at that time. Contributions in Julie's name can be sent to The Oxnard Historic Farm Park, mailing 961 N Rice Ave., Ste 1A, Oxnard, CA 93030 where we plan to place several engraved bricks in her honor and/or to ARC of Ventura County.
We learned a lot from Julie. Julie brought us together. The Angel from Heaven has returned to her resting place.