Julia Mora ReyesOxnard - Julia Mora Reyes passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in the afternoon with her loving family by her side.Julia was born in Chihuahua, Chihuahua Mexico on February 19, 1922 to Jacinto H. Mora and Aurora A. Mora.Julia was proceeded in death by her loving husband Manuel Reyes Jr, her Parents and siblings, Noemi, Carmela, Mariano and Jose (Pepe).She is survived by her daughters, Julia Blanco (Donato), Rose Whipple, Debbie Lopez (Rudy) and son Rick Reyes Jr, (Donna).Julia is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Robert (Billy), Audrey, Bert, Jimmy, Deanna, John and Brian, and 14 great-grandchildren and her younger sister Dolores (Lolita) and many nieces and nephews.In the early 1950's Julia and her daughters moved to Santa Paula and later on to Oxnard. Julia met the love of her life Manuel Reyes, Jr., married in 1973, and moved to the house of her dreams in North Oxnard with Manuel and his children.Julia was a homemaker and a very passionate woman who loved her family. She loved her children dearly, their families and spent much of her time with them. Many of us knew her as "Grandma". She took care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all her love. She was strong- willed, bold, and taught us many lessons such as having integrity, being respectful, and working hard to succeed. She was known for her homemade Mexican food, especially tamales during the Christmas holiday and her pancake breakfast on weekends. Cooking meals for her family was one of her favorite things to do. Julia enjoyed family trips and gatherings; she especially enjoyed traveling with her husband and going out to restaurants. Julia loved to sing and dance to her favorite music and doing crossword puzzles while watching television. In her later years, she enjoyed family visits and taking short walks in the neighborhood, watching her "Novelas", and eating ice cream after dinner.Julia was a woman of faith and trusted God's plan. She will be greatly missed. Our family is blessed for having her with us for so many years. But we know she is at her final home in God's Paradise and finally with her love, Manuel.Our special thanks and gratitude to the LifeCare nursing staff and the Free Spirit Hospice nurses who assisted with Mom's care and comfort while on hospice care.Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 3rd at 10:00 a.m. at the Santa Clara Mortuary Chapel 2370 North "H" Street in Oxnard, graveside service will immediately follow. Due to the Covid-19 the chapel is limited to no more than 35 persons and 100 persons at the graveside site.Please follow the California Covid-19 guidelines and wear your mask at all times.