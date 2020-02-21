|
|
Julia Rodriguez Lopez
Julia Rodriguez Lopez was surrounded by her loving family in Ontario, CA the evening of February 15 when she died from complications of a heart condition. She was 17 days shy of her 94th birthday.
Julia was born March 4, 1926 in Alvarado, CA (today a part of Fremont, CA) to Ramon E. Lopez (Ocotlan, Jalisco) and Luisa Rodriguez (Camarillo, CA). She was the second of six children and in her early years lived in Camarillo, Somis, and Oxnard before leaving California in 1931 to return to her father's hometown in Mexico. She relocated to Oxnard in 1951 and that was her home for more than 55 years. She was predeceased by her beloved parents, brothers Ray and Lauro Lopez and Xavier Mendoza, and by sisters Luisa Saucedo and Rosa Ramos. Julia suffered the loss of two sons, Roberto "Beto" Chavoya (1951) and Henry "Hank" Chavoya (2011) and her granddaughter Juliana Galindo (2019), and joins them in eternal rest in heaven. She is survived by her sister Anita Cortes of Whittier, CA, someone who brought her joy, comfort, and laughter like only a big sister could. She is also survived by daughters Blanca Chavoya (Pacific Palisades, CA), Bertha Chavoya Devereaux (husband Greg, Ontario, CA), Rosemary Chavoya Williams (husband Michael, Camarillo, CA), Maria Ramos Gomes (Ventura, CA), and Christina Solis Caron (Camarillo, CA). She had 8 grandchildren, Moses and Juliana Galindo; Sarah Gomes and Daniel Evans; and Bobby, Stanley, Jackson, and Gracie Caron. She had 6 great-grandsons (Finn, Shea, and Murphy Galindo, AJ Fisher, Amare Evans, and Michael Gomes) and many nephews, nieces, and friends who are missing her loving spirit.
Julia had a lust for life and an independent streak. She loved music, dancing, movies, gardening, and keeping house. She was an accomplished seamstress who, typical of her generation and upbringing in Mexico, learned to embroider and crochet and was almost always in the midst of several projects. Throughout their lives, she made clothes for her children and grandchildren until her hands could no longer handle the speed of the machine. She tended a rose garden in every home she occupied and showed great pride in the results. The kitchen was her domain and she was an excellent cook who made everything without a recipe. She showed her love for others by often sharing food with neighbors and friends. She had memorable trips to Mexico, Oregon, Hawaii, Arizona and Las Vegas and loved being the last one at the slot machines. There was a time when you could find her every Thursday night at a local bingo game in Oxnard.
While her family grieves her death, we are consoled by the miracle of her longevity and the knowledge that she is in God's loving hands waiting to see us again. She was a woman of deep faith and believed in God's loving mercy. She sent her children to catholic schools when she could ill afford it and made many sacrifices in order for them to thrive. Her memory will live on in our hearts forever. Julia endured several health conditions, among them arthritis and Alzheimer's disease but throughout these ordeals, she never lost her sense of humor or her smile. Her family is most grateful for the help we received from others to care for her. Special thanks to Libia Alfaro, her loving and devoted caregiver for the last 2 years of Julia's life.
Funeral services are under the care of Joseph A. Reardon's Mortuary. A Mass will be celebrated for Julia on Tuesday, February 25 at 10 AM at St. Mary Magdalen Chapel, followed by internment at Conejo Mountain Cemetery.
