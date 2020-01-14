|
Julian "June Bug" Gorgino Lucero
Oxnard - Julian G. Lucero, 70, passed away in peace on Monday, January 6, 2020 in Oxnard, CA after complications due to ALS. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Julian was born on October 3, 1949 in Walla Walla, Washington to Valentine and Augustina Lucero. He was the second child of 17 siblings. He was part of the first graduating class at Channel Islands High School. He retired after 25 years of service with the city of Oxnard.
We remember him as a loving father, grandfather of 15, great-grandfather of 12, brother, uncle, and friend. He lived a humble life and was a man of simplicity. The things that mattered to him the most and gave him his greatest joy were his children, his family, and his oldies.
He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Rosemary; his parents, Val and Tina; his brothers, Augie and Alex; and his nephews, JoJo and baby Alex.
Julian is survived, and will forever be remembered and loved, by his six children; Julian Lucero Jr. (Christina), Ida Espinosa (Thomas), Louie Lucero (Isabel), Paul Lucero (Jessica), Crystal Lucero (Lo), and Aprial Lucero.
Dad, we thank you for all these soft, sweet memories that you have left behind in our hearts.
Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 10:00pm on Friday, January 24, 2020 with a Rosary to begin at 6:00pm at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, 629 South A Street in Oxnard.
