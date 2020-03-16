|
|
Julie M. Taylor
July 30, 1938 - March 5, 2020
Julie Taylor died Thursday March 5, 2020 at her home in Oxnard, California from a pulmonary embolism. Julie was born on July 30, 1938 in Boise Idaho and delighted her family and friends with stories of her unique childhood. She was truly a character from the start.
Julie is survived by her husband of 19 years, Patrick Murray; her three children Robert Taylor, Renita Brewer (Ronnie Brewer) and Rick Taylor (Michelle Barnes). She is also survived by her ex-husband, Richard Taylor. Julie delighted in her many grandchildren and great grandchildren who visited her often and enjoyed bragging about them to anyone who would listen. She was looking forward to the birth of her first great great grandchild later this month.
During her lifetime, Julie was a traveler -- in living in Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, Michigan, Virginia and for the last 40 years residing in California. Throughout her life, Julie enjoyed close friendships with colleagues, neighbors and clients and found joy in hearing from friends old and new. She was an avid skier, square dancer, outdoorsperson, travelling the world to pursue adventures. She always showed a certain joie de vivre, which she passed on to her children and grandchildren. Julie opened her home and heart to many and often was the hostess of celebrations.
In addition to playing hard, Julie worked hard and graduated from college as an adult and then received her MBA from Pepperdine, both while working full-time. She also completed an Executive Management Seminar at Stanford. Her business career culminated in being president of an aerospace company before finding her true calling in real estate. Working for Coldwell Banker, Julie delighted in helping her clients find a home they loved. Many of her clients continued to be friends for years and she would often talk about them as though they were family. Helping others was her passion.
Julie will be remembered via a private celebration of life, hosted by her beloved husband and children.
In lieu of flowers, we know Julie would be pleased if all her family and friends spent time doing "something fun" in her honor as she so often encouraged people to see the joy of life. She will be missed.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020